Why Britney Spears’ brother Bryan wasn’t present at her wedding to Sam Asghari?

File footage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s lavish wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair.

A number of famous celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and more, attended the ceremony.

However, Spears' family was noticeably missing from the wedding event.

The Gimme More crooner, who reportedly did not invite her mother Lynne or sister Jamie Lynne Spears, sent a special invite to her older brother Bryan Spear.

However, Bryan missed her wedding due to another family commitment. His girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, revealed on the couple’s joint Instagram account that he did not show up at the ceremony because he attended his daughter Lexie's elementary school graduation instead.

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you ,” Conklin captioned a photo.

In the comments section of another post, she noted that her beau “couldn’t help the timings” of his daughter’s graduation and his sister’s wedding, both of which took place in the Los Angeles area.

“Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 ,” the model wrote. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage.”

Britney and Asghari tied the knot at her Thousand Oaks, California home after nearly six years together of their engagement.