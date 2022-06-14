Kim Kardashian accused of leaving Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘hanging by a thread’

Kim Kardashian landed in hot waters after reports made rounds on social media that the reality star damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress post her Met Gala outing.

The 41-year-old diva turned heads at the star-studded event this year by walking down the red carpet in Monroe’s gorgeous golden dress which the late icon donned while wishing Happy Birthday to the 35th President of the USA John F. Kennedy.

However, the recent posts on Instagram claim that Kardashian damaged the dress as there were "missing crystals" with some now "left hanging by a thread".

The photos taken by ChadMichael Morrisette which were shared on Sunday have been going viral on social media.

Reacting to the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos, one fan wrote, “So much for keeping "the integrity of the dress and the preservation.”

"Missing so many crystals and those tears. What a disaster!!" read another comment.

While a third comment read, “Not only the stretching around the zipper, but if you look at the upper-ish left side, there are several crystals missing!"