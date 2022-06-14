Justin Bieber leans on to one who 'designed' him: 'Jesus is with me'

 
By Web Desk
June 14, 2022
Justin Bieber is keeping his spirits up amid health ordeal. 

The 28-year-old singer turned to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reflect on his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and the impact of the diagnosis on his perspective of life.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," began Bieber in a heartfelt note to Jesus.

He continued: "He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. this perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME," concluded Bieber, who earlier revealed that he is half paralysed. 