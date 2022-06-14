Justin Bieber leans on to one who 'designed' him: 'Jesus is with me'

Justin Bieber is keeping his spirits up amid health ordeal.
The 28-year-old singer turned to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reflect on his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and the impact of the diagnosis on his perspective of life.
"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," began Bieber in a heartfelt note to Jesus.
He continued: "He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. this perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME," concluded Bieber, who earlier revealed that he is half paralysed.
Queen Elizabeth was pictured with crutches earlier today, ahead of the Order of the Garter Service
Amber Heard sat down with NBC for her first tell-all interview since losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp
Lady Louise Windsor, is said to be growing into a ‘glamorous’ young woman tipped for a key role in royal family
Prince Andrew is reportedly demanding that his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, be made working royals
Disha Patani jetted off for a holiday, and since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos from the picturesque...
Britney Spears' fans shared cover for song 'Hold It Against Me', which saw her in the same exact pose