Amber Heard says she does not blame jury for Johnny Depp's victory in defamation case

Amber Heard, in a clip from her upcoming interview, has said she does not blame the jury in her high-profile defamation battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.



The actress, 36, also detailed the “hate and vitriol” she has faced online in a video from interview with NBC Today journalist Savannah Guthrie.

The full interview – her first since the Virginia trial concluded two weeks ago – will air this week on Friday.

Heard said: “I don’t blame the jury. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

She added: “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally."

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”