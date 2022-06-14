Prince William ‘threatened’ to pull out of key royal event over Prince Andrew row

file footage

Prince William reportedly issued a ‘him-or-me’ ultimatum to the Queen over allowing Prince Andrew to attend the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor today, June 13, reported Mirror UK.



This comes hours after a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed that a ‘family decision’ was made to effectively ban Prince Andrew, Duke of York, from taking part in the royal procession at the event.

He was, however, allowed to attend behind-the-scenes at a private investiture ceremony.

A senior royal source was quoted by The Evening Standard as saying that the decision to limit Andrew’s appearance at the event was made after Prince William expressed ‘alarm’ at the possibility of Andrew making a public return to royal life at the service.

According to the insider: “The Duke of Cambridge was adamant. If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw.’

As per several British publications, both heirs to the throne, Prince William and Prince Charles, lobbied with the Queen to disallow Prince Andrew from having a key role at the Garter Day service.