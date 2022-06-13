Queen’s health fears mount as ‘frail’ monarch pictured with a crutch: See

file footage





Queen Elizabeth was pictured with crutches earlier today, ahead of the Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, igniting intense fear over her declining health, reported Express UK.

The picture in question shows the frail 96-year-old monarch standing alongside Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While the monarch has been seen with a walking stick earlier, it is the first time that she has been photographed with what appears to be a crutch rather than a walking stick.

The photo has sent shockwaves through Britons, who are already worried about their Queen’s failing health, increasing mobility issues, and decreasing public appearances.

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen also pulled out of her Platinum Jubilee festivities, only appearing publicly twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen also missed the State Opening of Parliament last month.