Lady Louise Windsor’s ‘glamour’ to give her ‘prominent’ royal role

file footage

One of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, is said to be growing into a ‘glamorous’ young woman tipped to assume a key role in the modern monarchy, reported Express UK.

18-year-old Lady Louise, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, has largely kept away from the public spotlight, however, the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may have a ‘prominent’ role in the royal family as an adult due to her ‘glamour’.

Talking about the young royal, Professor Cele Otnes told Express UK: “Lady Louise is becoming quite glamorous. For a while she was known as the granddaughter who rode around with Prince Philip.”

Lady Louise is known to have been close to her late grandfather, Prince Philip, and shared her love of carriage driving with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Otnes then explained how Lady Louise seems to be well ‘past the gawky stage’ of adolescence now and is set to be an ‘elegant’ addition to the face of the British royal family.

Lady Louise made quite the splash when she stepped out for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the Trooping the Colour on June 2. She was seen in a carriage with her brother Viscount Severn and their parents.



