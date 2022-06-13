David Beckham, daughter Harper arrive hand-in-hand at theatre event in Venice

David Beckham looked stylish in an all-black outfit as the dapper dad walked hand-in-hand with his daughter Harper for a glitzy theater event on Monday night in Venice.
The former footballer, 47, looked handsome in a black suit while his youngest child Harper, 10, looked gorgeous in a £1,600 pink and purple ballgown from Zimmermann.
The pair beamed as they headed into the Riva event at the Fenice theatre in the Italian city, with David teaming his dark suit with a crisp white shirt and cool shades.
Harper looked adorable in her pretty dress which had a strapless design and was teamed with comfortable Nike trainers.
She looked in great spirits with her dad as they laughed and joked together en route to the glitzy event.
Last Saturday David further cemented his bond with daughter Harper as they enjoyed a fun-filled gondola ride during the trip to Venice.
