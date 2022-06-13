Here’s how Kate Moss felt when Amber Heard mentioned her in court

Kate Moss’s testimony in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial created a massive buzz among fans but the model was reportedly not impressed with the turnout of events.

During his conversation with New York Post, Depp’s close friend Josh Richman spilt the beans on the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s former ladylove’s reaction to mention in the court.

Richman said, “Her [Moss] goddaughter was like did Johnny Depp push you down the stairs? She was like ‘no.'”

Moss turned down Heard’s claims during her brief testimony as she said that Depp never abused her.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said.

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss.