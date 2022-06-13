Amber Heard slams ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard accuses internet netizens of turning her defamation trial against Johnny Depp into ‘meme-ification’.

The actor made this admission in her first-ever interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

The interview is slated for a release at 8 p.m. ET this Friday.

There, she began by saying, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”



Especially since “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”

But “even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.”