Amber Heard slams ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard accuses internet netizens of turning her defamation trial against Johnny Depp into ‘meme-ification’.
The actor made this admission in her first-ever interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.
The interview is slated for a release at 8 p.m. ET this Friday.
There, she began by saying, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”
Especially since “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally.”
But “even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation.”
Prince Andrew’s future in the Firm has finally been finalized by Queen Elizabeth
Ariana DeBose, who was the host of the 2022 Tonys, delivered a hilarious performance celebrating the audience
Kate Moss’s testimony in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial created a massive buzz
On Valentine's Day 2021, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the pair, confirming their...
Prince William ‘thinking of joinging’ royal TikTok
Dwayne Johnson shared an adorable yet hilarious glimpse of his Sunday morning on Instagram