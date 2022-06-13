Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker fuel breakup rumours after they don’t post about anniversary

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have fueled speculation that they may have parted ways after fans spotted a series of 'clues' on social media.

The 26-year-old model and the basketball player, 25, didn't post about their two-year anniversary on Sunday and some have claimed Devin's brother has unfollowed Kendall on Instagram.

Other fans have claimed that he has archived or deleted a picture of the pair from New Year's Eve where they are cuddled up to each other.

Some others claimed the athlete had unliked tweets about Kendall and that his brother had unfollowed her on Instagram.

One person wrote on Reddit: 'Kendall and Devin might be off... Devin deleted or archived his photo of Kendall from New Years.'

Another said: 'Devin unliked all tweets he had liked about Kendall. Devin's brother unfollowed Kendall on IG.'

Someone else said: 'No posts or stories about each other today on their two-year anniversary is odd.'

The pair were last seen together last Thursday where they were celebrating Zack Bia and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou's birthday party in West Hollywood.

Devin was Kendall's date last month to the Italian wedding of her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



