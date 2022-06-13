Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to not have ‘full-time’ royal roles?

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second and third-born, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, might not get roles as ‘full-time’ working royals in the future, a royal expert has claimed according to Express UK.



Royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed the future of the British monarchy in the latest episode of Royal Round-up with Pandora Forsyth, and said that Charlotte and Louis are the ‘spare’ siblings to elder brother, Prince George, third in line to the throne.

Commenting on the slimmed-down version of the royal family seen on the Buckingham balcony at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Forsyth said: “It does look very slimmed down when you take a few people off of it, I have to say.”

Adding to this, Palmer said: “Yes, clearly George, Charlotte, and Louis have got a long time yet before they will be during royal engagements as a full-time occupation… Who knows, maybe even Louis and Charlotte may not have a full-time role in the future.”

The royal expert added that if Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were given ‘minor roles’ in the monarchy, it would raise questions because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied ‘part-time’ roles.