George, Charlotte, Louis the real reason Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forced to leave’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly been the ‘main factor’ motivating Kate Middleton and Prince William to leave Kensington Palace in favor of a more country abode.

This revelation has been brought to light by a close pal of the Cambridges, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

The pal admitted to the publication, “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London.”

“The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends,” at this point in time.

“Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years, then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

For those unversed, this shift will be coming despite the couple’s £12 million refurbishment bill to Kensington Palace.