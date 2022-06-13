22 labourers fall unconscious after consuming unhealthy drink at Karachi warehouse: police

KARACHI: At least 22 labourers were found unconscious at a godown in Karachi’s old city area near Tower on Monday, said the police.
After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the godown and shifted the unconscious labourers to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
According to police, a man served the labourers an unhealthy drink yesterday night and as the people fell unconscious, he deprived all of them of their mobiles, cash and other valuables.
Meanwhile, the police have taken a labourer named Allah Rakha into custody on suspicion.
PM Shahbaz Sharif says money laundering case against him is a ‘pack of lies’
The yearly income tax threshold has been increased from Rs600,000 to Rs1.2 million
Khawaja Muhammad Asif prays for Musharraf's health and says, “May he spend his time with dignity in this phase of...
Babar Azam wore keeping glove of Rizwan and caught a ball behind the stumps
PM Shehbaz Sharif assures nation that the budget will help steer country out of 'difficult' time it is going through
“We reject this budget. Each day, this govt remains in power, it will be a burden on masses," Shibli Faraz says