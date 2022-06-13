22 labourers fall unconscious after consuming unhealthy drink at Karachi warehouse: police

Labourers being shifted to a hospital. Courtesy Afzal Nadim Dogar

KARACHI: At least 22 labourers were found unconscious at a godown in Karachi’s old city area near Tower on Monday, said the police.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the godown and shifted the unconscious labourers to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, a man served the labourers an unhealthy drink yesterday night and as the people fell unconscious, he deprived all of them of their mobiles, cash and other valuables.

Meanwhile, the police have taken a labourer named Allah Rakha into custody on suspicion.