Khloe Kardashian teases Tristan Thomas as she shows off her chiseled physique in new photo

American TV personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian flaunted her incredible physique as she rocked a form-revealing bikini while preparing for a pool day.

The 37-year-old put her killer curves on display while posing for the video, which she took while standing in a low-lit hallway.



Kim's sister apparently teased her ex as she shared a sizzling clip to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon. The media personality also wore a patterned cover-up that added a bit of pop to her look for her day in the sun.

Khloe's gorgeous blonde locks cascaded onto her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the dark tone of her outfit. She also shared a shot of an inflatable-filled pool to her Instagram Story during the event.

The reality star showed off her toned physique in a tight pink top and glossy trousers in a darker shade as she strutted towards the camera in the sultry clip.