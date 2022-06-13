Val Kilmer opens up about filming 'Top Gun' with Tom Cruise 36 years on: 'Really fun!'

After 36 years, Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise returned to the big screen as Iceman and Maverick in the sequel to their mega-hit flick, Top Gun.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kilmer shared how it was like being able to play ‘Iceman’ alongside Cruise so long after the first film.
“It was like no time had passed at all”, said the actor, adding, “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much, it was really fun … special.".
Kilmer, who played the role of Iceman in the classic 1986 Top Gun as well, explained that the actors share a deep bond even from a young age.
“We were all so young during the making of the first movie, but even then there was a special bond between us all," Kilmer said, adding, “Even after shooting we would laugh and dance the night away!"”
The Tombstone actor also shared his reaction to hearing the news about starring in a Top Gun sequel, saying, “Tom called me. I said yes immediately!"
'As I said to Tom, ‘Mission accomplished.’ They did it,' said 1986 'Top Gun actor Anthony Edwards
Harry Styles concert in Glasgow, Scotland, witnessed a horrifying tragedy after a fan fell from the top balcony
Ananya Panday has 'Liger' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline
Prince Andrew has reportedly asked the Queen to recognise his HRH status
Prince Harry and Prince William’s ongoing royal rift is in a new ‘rotten’ stage, according to a royal expert
Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan pose at a restaurant in London with Alia Bhatt as they pay a visit to the actress who is...