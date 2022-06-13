Kim Kardashian's clone Chaney Jones puts her killer curves on display after denying Kanye West split

Kanye West's new flame Kim Kardashian clone Chaney Jones showed off her incredible curves in sizzling swimsuit while hanging out at the pool after shutting down rumours about her split from Kanye West.

The 24-year-old model flaunted her tight abs and fit physique in an Instagram stories video as she hung out at a poolside cabana with pals.



The influencer showed closeups of her toned body and tattoos on her thighs in the swimsuit.



Chaney Jones, who's dating Kanye, has hit back after reports she has broken up with the rapper.



The drama began when Kanye, 45, who legally changed his name to Ye, was spotted viewing Top Gun: Maverick with another woman. When the news was made public, Chaney wiped all of the rapper's photos off her social media account.

On Wednesday June 8, she seemed to have a change of heart, and posted a video tribute to the Grammy winner for his birthday, writing, 'Happy birthday baby [black-heart emoji] I love youuuuu.'