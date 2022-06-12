Queen slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘bitter pill to swallow’: report

File Footage

The Queen’s decision with Lilibet has reportedly left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a ‘bitter pill to swallow’.



This claim has been royal author, Christopher Andersen, in his interview with the Royally Us podcast.

There, he claimed, “We now know that the Queen, well, the men in grey who really handle things, would not permit the Queen's photograph to be taken with Lilibet.”



“That spoke volume, it was a really bitter pill for Meghan and Harry to swallow.”

“You have to remember, Archie was photographed with the Queen, and Prince Philip, and Doria Ragland when he was two days old.”

“It's a tradition to be photographed with the monarch when you're a grandchild or a great-grandchild. But this was a really different feeling.”