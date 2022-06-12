Cardi B dishes on the ‘dark side to Hollywood’: ‘Happier poorer!’

Cardi B has just worn her heart on her sleeve and sheds some light on the negatives of having fame and fortune in today’s day and age.

The WAP creator got candid about everything in a collection of Twitter admissions.

While referencing some of the negatives, Cardi admitted, “One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Before fame and all that followed, “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

For those unversed, Cardi used to be a stripper before fame knocked on her door, and hasn't shied away from talking about its impacts on her life since day one.