Meghan Markle in a steady decline since Megxit: ‘Falling from grace!’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle has been in a steady fall from grace ever since Netflix started changing course.
This allegation has been made by Daily Mail’s royal editor and consultant, Andrew Pierce.
He issued the allegations in the Palace Confidential series and began by saying, “What does it say about the fall from grace of Meghan Markle?”
“This contract was signed, what, in 2020? It’s not even two years old they’ve realized already her celebrity is failing in the United States. She’s only got celebrity because she’s married into the British royal family.”
He also pointed towards a shift in strategy as Netflix might be coming to realize that Meghan and Harry are “not the investment” they “thought they were.”
