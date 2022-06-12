Queen Elizabeth ‘had tears in her eyes’ at Platinum Jubilee. Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee last week with crowds of revellers in London

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee last week with crowds of revellers in London, and according to source close to the royal firm, the monarch even had tears in her eyes at one point!

According to a source quoted by The Daily Star, Prince Charles convinced the 96-year-old monarch to travel all the way from Windsor to London for Jubilee celebrations, and once in London, the Queen was shocked at the reception she received.

The insider said: “The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her – she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony.”

In an appreciation note shared after the Jubilee celebrations wrapped up last Sunday, the Queen herself admitted to how overwhelmed she felt at the support she has received over her 70-year reign.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she said in her statement.