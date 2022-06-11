Justin Bieber's face paralysis: Neurological expert shares shocking details

A renowned neurological expert has shared shocking details on Justin Bieber's recent Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, suggesting the singer's 'severe' facial paralysis could be a 'long term' problem.



The Canadian pop star could be left with a "long term" case of facial paralysis after suffering from a rare side effect of shingles that has severely limited the movement of his face, according to an health expert.



Hailey Bieber's musician hubby first shared the shocking news on social media on Friday, that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare complication of the shingles virus.

Following Justin's diagnosis announcement, an expert in neurological rehabilitation at Oxford Brookes University has suggested that the pop star could have 'longterm' effects from the condition.

Although most people recover fully, Justin appears to have a 'serious case of the virus', according to Professor Derick Wade.

"I noticed that there wasn't any moment, so that is quite severe loss," he told Sky News.

In a short video shared on Instagram, the star is seen visibly unable to blink as he shares his experience with fans and updates them on why he has had to cancel his highly anticipated appearances.

He said: "Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," began the star as he clued fans in on his facial paralysis.

Justin then continued: "Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

Explaining a little more about the extent of his paralysis Justin said: "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face."



"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellation of the next shows, I’m just physically not obviously capable of doing them."

However just a few hours later, the singer returned to Instagram to reveal that things had worsened and that it had "been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating. "Please pray for me," he added.