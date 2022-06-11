Tim Sutton says Machine Gun Kelly is more of a ‘bridezilla’ than Megan Fox

File Footage

Director Tim Sutton revealed that Machine Gun Kelly is more of a bridezilla than Megan Fox.



In an interview with Us Weekly, The Last Son director talked about the couple and one thing he noticed about them.

“Supposedly (Machine Gun Kelly is a) bridezilla more than she is because she’s been through it before,” Sutton shared with the outlet.

He said at the Taurus premiere, which stars MGK and Fox as leads, “Their every move is recorded and I made it my space to, like, work with them dramatically, answer questions, be there if they needed, but to give them their space.”

Talking about the movie in which the couple plays exes, Sutton shared, “I knew from the outset that the ex had to be Megan because we were going for this real meta world. If you have some great actress playing Megan Fox, it doesn’t make any sense.”

“But she was up for it because she knew how important the film was to Colson (Baker),” he added.

Sutton continued: “Their personal life feeds the role. Everything from reality feeds the fiction in this movie and everything in the fiction feeds the reality so when we’re watching it, you’re getting Colson and Megan Fox, you’re getting them, but you’re also getting these characters in a fiction.”