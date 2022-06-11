Kate Moss pays sweet tribute to ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp after bombshell trial?

Johnny Depp’s fans are all saying the same thing as they think the actor’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss has paid a sweet tribute to her former beau.
Moss, who was one of the witnesses in Depp’s explosive lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, was recently spotted flaunting the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s iconic bohemian look.
During her recent trip to the Cotswolds, Moss looked gorgeous in an oversized black double-breasted jacket which she paired with a baggy leopard printed trouser.
The 48-year-old diva tucked the bottom of the trousers inside burgundy socks and brown leather ankle boots.
Moss had minimal make-up on with her blonde hair tied in a half ponytail and striking pink-tinted sunglasses with layers of silver necklaces.
The model’s beaded earrings resembled to those worn by her ex-boyfriend Depp.
