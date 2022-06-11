Britney Spears couldn’t hold back her tears during wedding with Sam Asghari: Source

Britney Spears broke down during her nuptials with beau Sam Asghari.

The Toxic hit-maker tied the knot on Thursday with her beau in an intimate star studded wedding event.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly, “Britney cried during the ceremony.”

“And Sam was sweetly wiping her tears,” the source told the outlet.

After the lavish nuptials, the newlywed took to Instagram to share pictures of the wedding and the after party as she shared with her fans how she felt on her big day

Britney captioned the post, “WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!!”

“It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me... WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!” the Princess of Pop added.

She revealed, “I had a panic attack and then got it together.”

Britney and Sam exchanged vows in presence of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore and others.

