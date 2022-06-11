Britney Spears’ sons no-show to Sam Asghari wedding ex-husband’s lawyer explains

Britney Spears’ sons had a shocking reason for being a no-show to their own mother’s wedding and her ex-husband’s lawyer has the insight.
The inside scoop into their family matter has been offered by the boys’ biological father Kevin Federline
According to his lawyer though, her sons had a totally ‘logical’ reason for missing out on their mother’s big day.
Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told People magazine, “They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together.”
At the end of the day, “It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them.”
