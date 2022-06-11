Amber Heard spotted for first time since verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard was spotted in public for the first time since the verdict was delivered in her and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.
On Friday, the Aquaman actress was seen driven from a private airport in New Jersey into New York City. She was with her sister Whitney Henriquez, assistant and bodyguard.
Heard, 36, wore a black blouse with cropped green jacket and her blonde hair hung in waves down her back. She was seen carrying a black Yves Saint Laurent purse as she climbed down the stairs of her private jet. She was ushered into a luxury SUV van.
Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, was spotted less than 24 hours after his legal victory. He was photographed in the U.K. on June 2.
On June 1, the seven-person jury reached a verdict in the explosive defamation trial and awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages – while Heard was awarded $2 million in damages in a countersuit.
