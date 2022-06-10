‘Stranger Things’ 4 releases thrilling trailer for volume 2, fans speculate series’ end

File footage

The makers of the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things, have finally unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the upcoming installment of season four, volume 2.

The first seven episodes of the lengthy season four were released on the streaming platform during Memorial Day weekend and gained recor popularity on the platform.

With just three weeks to go, the streaming channel has released the first trailer for Volume 2 during the weeklong Geeked Week event.

The latest teaser trailer featured cryptic yet exciting moments including Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) battling to regain her powers to stop the Upside Down from taking over Hawkins.





The teaser starts with Vecna's horrifying voice saying, "It is over, Eleven. You have freed me."

The Volume 2 trailer came after Netflix announced Stranger Things 4 Volume 1: Unlocked, the streaming platform’s official after show, during which the makers and the cast said that the final season of the show was 'surprising and scary.'

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.

