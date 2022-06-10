Meghan Markle will ‘for sure’ share Jubilee footage with Netflix: report

File Footage

Experts fear there will be nothing that can stop Meghan Markle from sharing Jubilee footage with Netflix.



This claim has been made by the Duchess’ ex friend Lizzie Cundy, in her interview with the Daily Star.

She was quoted telling the publication, “Let's wait for the Netflix show that comes out, I'm sure we'll see far more than The Queen or the other Royals would want on there.”

“There's a reason or purpose they're here, sadly for me, I don't think it's for The Queen, I think it's for Netflix, for the money and the right thing for her to do, in my eyes, would be at the side of her father whose had a massive stroke.”

“Netflix has been banned but I'm sure they will find a way. They were told they wouldn't be on the balcony but they were determined to be part of this.”

“It is fair to say the Royals are more worried about Meghan than [Prince] Andrew.”

This claim comes shortly after it was revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were ‘banned’ from bringing the Netflix cameras to the Queen’s Jubilee.