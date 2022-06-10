Rebel Wilson introduces her new love interest to world: See Pic

Rebel Wilson made a big announcement as she came out as gay and introduced her girlfriend to the world after previously revealing that she is "happily" in a relationship.
Taking to Instagram, the Senior Year star dropped a snap with her ladylove Ramona Agruma.
“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” the actor captioned the photo. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”
A friend of the 42-year-old star told People Magazine, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."
Previously, Wilson shared with the publication that she met her new love interest via a friend but did not reveal her identity then.
"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," Wilson told the publication. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."
She continued: "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."
"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," Wilson added.
