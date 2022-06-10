Pete Davidson signs deal to appear in 'Fast & Furious 10' but 'there's kickback'

Pete Davidson has reportedly signed his deal to star in Fast & Furious 10 despite his controversial joke about Paul Walker's death in 2015

According to reports in The Sun, the former Saturday Night Live star has signed his deal to star in the 10th instalment of the blockbuster franchise.

To go by the reports, the 28-year-old finalised his deal during his trip to London with beau Kim Kardashian last week.

The reports have also sparked backlash for the comedian’s controversial joke about the late star of the movie.

Walker was one of the lead actors in the movie, helming the character of Brian O’Conner from 2001 until his demise in a car crash in 2013.

Two years after Walker’s death, Davidson made fun of the actor’s death during his performance at Justin Bieber's Comedy Central roast.

“This past year Justin got arrested for drag racing ... Unfortunately, it wasn't with Paul Walker.....What? He's doing great! He's got a movie coming out," he said.

"[Pete] signed the deal during his trip to London with Kim just a few days ago but already there's a kickback behind the scenes," an insider told the outlet.

"The cast and crew are like a family and very protective of each other. They don't think it's right after his vile comments about Paul's death.

"Some would rather Pete wasn't in the film at all, but at the very least want him to publicly apologise."