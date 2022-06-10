Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK trip ‘destructive’: ‘Under investigation!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for letting their UK trip become nothing more than a ‘destruction,’ pending investigation.



This accusation has been hurled by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, during his interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “A deep rift with the royal family remains although a lot obviously went on behind the scenes to allow for their visit for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

“It was only over a year ago that they carried out their last royal duties and their strained relations with the Cambridges were on show for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.”

“Then came their interview on Oprah, which was so destructive and their behaviour, whilst having found freedom as they see it in California, has been unpredictable, to put it mildly.”

“Their relations with the Cambridges remain distant. Their popularity ratings in Britain are dire. Harry’s memoir is supposedly due out later this year and there is a reported “fly on the wall” documentary series for Netflix, though details are unclear.”

“Their future obviously lies in the United States, but with periodic trips to Britain if relations with the royal family improve and if Harry is satisfied with security.”