Britney Spears Wedding: See what Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton wore for the lavish event

Britney Spears married beau Sam Asghari in a lavish star studded wedding on Thursday.

Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton were in attendance to shower support on the Toxic singer as she walked down the aisle for the third time.

The guest list also included Donatella Versace, Maria Menounos, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengard and Hilton’s husband Carter Reum and mother Kathy Hilton.

In a picture posted on Twitter of the Only Murders in the Building star, she could be seen sporting a gorgeous black gown with thigh high slit.

Spears' long-time pal and media personality Hilton turned heads as she looked ravishing in a black cut-out dress which she paired with black high heels in pictures posted on Daily Mail.



Picture credit: Daily Mail

Madonna donned a rainbow-hued dress as per People Magazine whereas Barrymore was captured in a cloak like brown outfit.



Picture credit: Daily Mail

Kathy Hilton opted for a cream coloured mini dress with a black lacy overlay. She completed her look with black high heels and a blue handbag.



Picture credit: Daily Mail

The fashionista Donatella looked stunning in a sleeves blue dress with a gold chain.



Picture credit: Daily Mail



