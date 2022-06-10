Jennifer Aniston says Sebastian Stan would’ve played Joey in ‘Friends’

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston said that actor Sebastian Stan would have aced the iconic role of Joey Tribbiani, originally played by Matt LeBlanc, in the hit comedy sitcom Friends.

During an appearance on Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” the Pam and Tommy star said that the show got him through “a lot of lonely nights."

"It’s a friend to have in the room sometimes," the Murder Mystery actor responded as she added that Stan would have made “a great cast member.”

Aniston said, "You would have been Joey."

However, Stan disagreed with the actor, who rose to fame when she played the character of Rachel Green on the sitcom.

"And my friends would always go around and be like, ‘Who are you most like?’ I always came closest to Chandler because I get very sort of neurotic,” Stand revealed.

He added, “And I just used to die laughing.”



