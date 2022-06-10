Gabrielle Union claims anxiety can turn ‘Met Ball’ like event into ‘pure agony’

Gabrielle Union has recently shared insight into her long-term battle with anxiety and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in her latest social media post.



Reportedly, the Bring It On star was attacked and raped at gunpoint while at her part-time job inside a shoe store at 19.

At the age of 49, she revealed that the trauma has ruined her mental health.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress posted a video from Met Gala event in which she spoke about her ongoing 30-year battle with PTSD as a rape survivor.

In a video, the actress could be seen walking the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala along with her husband Dwayne Wade

The 49-year-old wrote in a caption, “Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy.”

She continued, “There’s times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror.”

The Being Mary Jane actress noted that anxiety even turn happy event like Met Gala into “pure agony”.

“Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I’ve been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony,” she added.

Gabrielle further mentioned, “Everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently, and that’s OK. I don’t need you to try to ‘fix’ me.”

The actress pointed out that the reason to share this post is to let everyone “living with anxiety know they aren’t alone or being extra”.

“I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there,” she concluded.

See the video here:



