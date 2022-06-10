Camille Vasquez eager to reunite with Johnny Depp

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who formed a close bond with his client during his trial with former wife Amber Heard, wanted to reunite with him again soon.



Vasquez disclosed this when she was asked by a paparazzi ‘Are you going to be seeing Johnny Depp again?’ as she left the morning talk show Good Morning America in New York.

The lawyer responded ‘Of Course.’

She was also asked if she enjoyed the music of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, to which Camille said, “Yes, yes of course.”

Camille was part of Johnny Depp legal team and won the hearts of his fans with her outstanding skills during the trial.

Last week, Depp won $15 million in a defamation suit against Heard, who was awarded $2 million.

Vasquez played a key role in Depp’s win.