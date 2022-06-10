Prince William's picture taken in central London goes viral

Prince William has won hearts of millions of people after one of his pictures taken at a central London street went viral.

William was secretly selling "Big Issue" magazine in London on Wednesday. The news leaked out after a citizen snapped a photo of the Duke of Cambridge.

Big Issue is a street paper that gives homeless and vulnerable individuals the chance to earn a legitimate income.

When the citizen, who took his photo, told William he didn’t have change for a copy, the Duke pulled out a mobile card machine.

One of the man's family member took to social media to share the Duke's photo with a long caption.

Check out what he thought of the future king:



