Friday June 10, 2022
Prince William's picture taken in central London goes viral

By Web Desk
June 10, 2022
Prince William has won hearts of millions of people  after one of his pictures  taken at a central London street went viral.

William was secretly selling "Big Issue"  magazine  in London on Wednesday. The news leaked out after a citizen snapped a photo of the Duke of Cambridge.

Big Issue is a street paper that gives homeless and vulnerable individuals the chance to earn a legitimate income.

When the citizen, who took his photo, told William he didn’t have change for a copy, the Duke pulled out a mobile card machine.

One of the man's family member took to social media to share the Duke's photo with a long caption.

Check out what he thought of the future king:

