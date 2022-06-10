Can John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ take on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s Black Adam?

After the trailer for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's most awaited project with DC Studios, Black Adam, came out, John Cena took a hilarious dig at it.
The wrestler cum actor, John Cena, in his tweet claimed that his DC character ‘The Peacemaker’ can take on The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’.
Despite the fact that missiles, jets, gadgets and guns are shown to have no impact on The Rocks powerful character, John Cena took a dig at it and simply mentioned the DC Comics official twitter in his handle, writing, “I can take him”.
After much excitement, Dwayne Johnson’s much anticipated superhero movie, or we can say anti-hero movie, Black Adam recently had its trailer released, in which the mystical Black Adam looks pretty much invincible.
