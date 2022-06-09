Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson predicted that she'd be 'obsessed with him'

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her beau Pete Davidson predicted that the reality star would be obsessed with him with n four months if she gave them a chance.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder joked that she was impressed with the former Saturday Night Live star after he offered her a cheap ice cream.

The ninth episode of the Hulu series took fans inside the lovebirds’ relationship as the 41-year-old mogul said that Davidson won over her heart with the little things he does.

Kardashian also revealed that the comedian also told her that she would become obsessed with him within four months of their dating.

The episode kick-started with Kardashian getting on her private jet where Davidson sent her a surprise gift – a box of Dibs candy.

“You have no idea. We went to a movie on Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I'm obsessed with Dibs, but you can only get them at like gas stations these days,” the mum-of-four said.

In her confession shot, Kardashian said, “So Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We're doing really, really good. Pete said, 'I'm gonna grow on you, just wait’.”

“He's like, 'I'll give it four months and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like OK, we'll see,” she shared.

When the producer asked the reality star if she was in love, Kardashian replied with a smile, “Umm… I don't know if that's any of your business.”