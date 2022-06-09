Kylie Jenner reveals how she tried to 'zen out' before son's birth

Kylie Jenner recently took fans inside her preparation before birth of her second child as the diva revealed trying to 'zen out' before labour.

Amidst the recent buzz around the 24-year-old beauty mogul’s fiasco with Kylie Minogue, The Kardashians’ recent episode showed Kylie revealing that she tried to ‘zen out’ to get ready to embrace motherhood for the second time.

In the ninth episode of the Hulu show, the reality star is seen talking with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kylie made the ‘zen’ revelation while sharing that her nursery for the baby has been done.

“Now that my nurseries are done, I feel like I can just really zen out. I just deleted all my social media off my phone,” she said.

Khloe said, “It's so healthy. You should zen out.”

Reassuring her younger sister that she was just a call away, Khloe said, “my little baby. I am like her second mom. Without all these kids, how boring would it be? I guess not that boring.”