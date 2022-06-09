Johnny Depp’s reveals why he did fist bump over Kate Moss mention in court

Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew recently explained why his did a fist pump when Amber Heard’s attorney mentioned Kate Moss in court during the blockbuster trial.
Depp’s ex-wife accused the actor of pushing his former girlfriend Kate Moss down the star. However, when Heard’s team requested Moss’s testimony, Depp’s attorneys fist-pump in delight.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyer Ben Chew explained the viral moment in court during his recent conversation shared by the Law & Crime Network.
Ben Chew said, “There was an instance in which Miss Heard actually did admit to punching Johnny, and that was what we call the 'staircase incident'."
"But her explanation for that was she had to punch Johnny because she was convinced that but for her punching Johnny, Johnny would have pushed her sister Whitney down the stairs the same way she had heard that he had pushed Kate Moss down the stairs,” he added.
The attorney also admitted that he 'lost [his] composure for a moment and did the fist pump because he was sure that the accusation was false.
