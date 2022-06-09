Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez befittingly responds to criticism: 'domestic violence has no gender'

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew have broken their silence on actor's win in defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in their first tell-all interview.

Speaking with Good Morning America's host George Stephanopoulos, Camille said: "The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time. It was six years in the making and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public."

When asked by about their thoughts on the response from domestic violence advocates, Camille clarified: "I think it's disappointing. We're only speaking about what happened in this case. And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. And the verdict speaks for itself.

"I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward, domestic violence has no gender," Depp's lawyer Vasquez stated regarding the assertion that the verdict is harmful to other such cases.

Depp's legal team discussed more details of the defamation trial and opened up about the impact it had on their lives and finer details of the case.