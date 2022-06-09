Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez befittingly responds to criticism: 'domestic violence has no gender'

Johnny Depp lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew have broken their silence on actor's win in defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in their first tell-all interview.
Speaking with Good Morning America's host George Stephanopoulos, Camille said: "The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time. It was six years in the making and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public."
When asked by about their thoughts on the response from domestic violence advocates, Camille clarified: "I think it's disappointing. We're only speaking about what happened in this case. And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. And the verdict speaks for itself.
"I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward, domestic violence has no gender," Depp's lawyer Vasquez stated regarding the assertion that the verdict is harmful to other such cases.
Depp's legal team discussed more details of the defamation trial and opened up about the impact it had on their lives and finer details of the case.
Prince Harry reportedly wants an ‘official apology’ from the Royal Family after getting booed from the Platinum...
A royal expert has said that the Queen would've loved to see Archie, Lilibet, George, Charlotte, and Louis playing...
Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew recently broke his silence on his viral fist pump
Jennifer Lopez's documentary 'Halftime' will release on June 14 on Netflix
Aamir Liaquat passed away on Thursday at the age of 49
Prince Harry is reportedly set to embark on a legal battle in the UK just days after returning back to the US