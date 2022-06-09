‘Halftime’ premiere: Jennifer Lopez sets red carpet of fire in sultry black gown

File footage

The annual 21st Tribeca Festival kicked off on Wednesday night with the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s much-awaited documentary Halftime.



The diva, 52, walked the red carpet of the events in a dazzling black gown with sheer panels that showed off her toned physique.

The Marry Me starlet looked stunning as she posed for pictures, flaunting her massive green diamond engagement ring, given to her by her fiancé Ben Affleck.

The mother-of-two looked radiant with her hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail and finished her glam look with a pair of glitzy drop earrings and a black velvet clutch.

Netflix’s Halftime – the title is a nod to J.Lo entering her 50s and to her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, reminisces on her ‘multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight,’ according to the feature-length film’s synopsis.