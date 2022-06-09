Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker ‘annoyed’ with ‘The Kardashians’ edits

Kourtney Kardashian and hubby Travis Barker are dissatisfied with the family's new Hulu reality series "The Kardashians."

According to Buzzfeed, in a conversation with friend Shepherd, Kourtney told how she and Barker felt, saying, “[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and it’s been so annoying because they’re swirling us in with this Scott drama”.

Kourtney shared how she felt the need for her and Travis’s story to catch in the drama. She said, “While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on the episodes and make sure our stories are being told. I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up.”

Addressing how minor “Scott Drama” was and how it took the attention away from her engagement, she continued, “That night [Barker proposed to me], I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such [expletive] for bringing up this [Disick’s reaction] because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode”.

Shedding light on what’s been done, Kourtney said, “It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn't really exist".

"It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality”, the model confessed.