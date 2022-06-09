Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were in UK to 'really only see the Queen': Insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brief stay in the UK was for the sake of the Queen, says insider.

The sole purpose of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return was to pay their respects to Her Majesty, without participating as working royals.

"They were really here to see the Queen" and "paid their respects and went home", adding that the Sussexes are no longer working royals.

The insider told US magazine People: "They aren't part of the [working] Royal Family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet.

"Yes, they were low-key.

"They paid their respects and went home.

"They were really here to see the Queen, and they did."

Meghan and Harry left the pond in 2020, moving to US for alongside son Archie. The couple later welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021.