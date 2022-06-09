PTI MNA Amir Liaquat passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in Karachi on Thursday, Geo News reported, quoting his servant Javed and hospital officials. He was 49.



The PTI leader was found unconscious at his home and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

According to Geo News, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain felt discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital. "His servant rushed to his room after he shouted in pain but the door was locked."

The servants broke the door when they did not receive any reply from him.



Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the death of the PTI leader and conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony. SSP East told the TV channel that the police will also obtain CCTV footage to ascertain the facts leading to his death.



NA session adjourned

The National Assembly session was underway when Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf told the lawmakers that he received a sad report about the death of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

He then announced to stop the NA proceedings immediately and adjourned the session till 5pm tomorrow.

More to follow...

