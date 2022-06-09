SSGC warns K-Electric of gas cut over non-payment of dues

Sui Southern Gas Company warns the K-Electric of gas cut over non-payment of dues. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday warned the K-Electric of gas cut over non-payment of dues that would further reduce the power generation amid hot weather and rising energy demand.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the SSGC said that the K-Electric, the sole power distribution company in the metropolis, has not made any payment during the last 24 hours.

“In this situation, the SSGC has no option left, but to reduce gas supply to K-Electric,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the gas company has to clear the bills of LNG’s supplier. He maintained that they were in contact with the federal government over the issue.

On Saturday, the KE cautioned about extended loadshedding in Karachi, saying the upsurge of fuel costs in global markets was impacting its capacity to purchase and generate power for the city and its outskirts.

The utility company had said it was engaged with fuel suppliers and independent power producers (IPPs) to negotiate for flexible payment timelines.

“In extenuating circumstances, KE may have to ration power supply if supplies of fuel are curtailed,” KE spokesperson had said.

The management of KE would issue an updated loadshedding management schedule on its website and other media of customers’ information, the spokesman had added.

KE issues new loadshedding plan

A day earlier, the KE issued a new plan for loadshedding across the city.

In a statement, the sole power provider of the city said that it has issued a new loadshedding plan, according to which the exempted areas will also face power outages of three hours.

The power provider said that the new schedule is available on its website and the application as it vowed to take "necessary" steps for rectifying the situation.

The announcement comes after the National Economic Council (NEC), in an attempt to save energy, decided to order the closure of markets across the country at 8:30pm.