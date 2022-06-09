Iman Vellani over bagging Ms Marvel: 'Really only wanted to meet people at Marvel'

Iman Vellani over bagging Ms Marvel lead: 'I really only wanted to meet people at Marvel'

Iman Vellani dishes out her sheer likeness for Marvel comics before the release of mini-series, Ms Marvel.

Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old confessed that she visited the sets of MCU to 'meet the people' before she was surprisingly offered her breakthrough role.

"The opportunity just came about through this casting call that got forwarded to me, and so I went for it and it actually worked out," recalls Vellani, who adds that she initially "wanted to do more tech-related stuff" and be "working with different mediums to make art."

"I really only wanted to meet people at Marvel," added Vellani before she was asked to audition for the lead role.

"And the fact that I even got a screen test and was able to fly out to L.A. and meet Louis D'Esposito and Sarah Finn, the people who really built Marvel, it was crazy and super surreal," she continues. "I wanted to take full advantage of being there. And I think they just saw how much I love this world and gave me the opportunity and the trust to bring Kamala to life."