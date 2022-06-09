Johnny Depp expresses love for Hedy Lamarr before releasing new song

Johnny Depp has crossed 25 million followers on Instagram where he used to post occasionally.
He has become more active after wining defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.
Most of Johnny Depp fans are confused after the Hollywood actor shared a picture of a beautiful woman with a one- word caption, "soon" on Wednesday.
For those who don't know the woman, the picture shared by the 'Enemy of the State" actor features Hedy Lamarr, as one of the great movie actresses of all time.
For those who are asking what Depp has in store for his fans, the singer has reportedly written a song about the Austrian-born actress which is due to be released soon.
