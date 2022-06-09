Meghan and Harry not invited at secret royal cousins' lunch?

The British media continues to report on Meghan and Prince Harry's trip to the United Kingdom which they undertook on the Queen's invitation for Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Multiple reports in the British media said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended secret royal cousins' lunch after Trooping the Colour during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Commenting on one of such reports, senior journalist Rebecca English said, " I don't believe they did. The Sussexes returned straight to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week.

The couple also brought their two children with them and they celebrated their daughter Lilibet's birthday in Windsor.

Lilibet, who is named after Queen Elizabeth, met the monarch for the first time during Harry and Meghan's visit.

She was born in California where her parents are based after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.